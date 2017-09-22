Orthodox Church has 86% of believers, 60% of churches in Romania

Bucharest, September 22, 2017

Photo: wikimedia.org Photo: wikimedia.org
    

The Romanian State Secretariat for Religions recently published official statistics on its website on the number of places of worship belonging to the 18 religious denominations recognized in Romania, reports the Romanian Patriarchate’s Basilica News Agency.

According to the data, which reflects the situation as of December 31, 2015, the Romanian Orthodox Church has 16,403 churches, representing 59.9% of the total 27,384 places of worship existing in Romania. The information was published by the secretariat in parallel with the results of the last census in the country.

According to the published information, the Romanian Orthodox Church has 86.45% of the believers in the country, but only 59.9% of the total number of places of worship. With the exception of the Romanian Orthodox Church, the percentage of places of worship for each denomination is higher than the percentage of adherents from among the total population. There is thus a 25% discrepancy between the high rate of adherents to the Orthodox Church and the comparatively low rate of churches compared to other denominations.

The patriarchate also notes that the Romanian Ministry of National Education reports a total of 19,543 pre-university educational institutions—6,685 in urban areas, and 12,858 in rural areas.

9/22/2017

See also
Civic platform for defense of traditional marriage begins in Romania Civic platform for defense of traditional marriage begins in Romania Civic platform for defense of traditional marriage begins in Romania Civic platform for defense of traditional marriage begins in Romania
Hundreds of organizations from across the country have united in the civic platform “Together.” The platform aims to support a referendum in defense of the traditional family. Icon of Mother of God in Sibiu, Romania begins weeping (+ VIDEO) Icon of Mother of God in Sibiu, Romania begins weeping (+ VIDEO) Icon of Mother of God in Sibiu, Romania begins weeping (+ VIDEO) Icon of Mother of God in Sibiu, Romania begins weeping (+ VIDEO)
Tears have begun streaming down the left cheek of the Theotokos. Word has spread and people have been coming in waves to venerate the holy image, tortured souls finding hope, and the sick finding healing. They pray before the icon as the tears begin to run, confirming the belief in their souls that God hears all prayers. Mozaicon. Vibrant Romanian Mosaics Mozaicon. Vibrant Romanian Mosaics Mozaicon. Vibrant Romanian Mosaics Mozaicon. Vibrant Romanian Mosaics
Mozaicon was started by a group of Romanian fresco artists who came together in 2008 to create the mosaics for the Patriarchal Cathedral Complex in Bucharest.
Comments
Here you can leave your comment on the present article, not exceeding 700 characters. All comments will be read by the editors of OrthoChristian.Com.
Enter through FaceBook , or enter your information:
Your name:
Your e-mail:
Enter the digits, seen on picture:

Characters remaining: 700

×