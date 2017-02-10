Moscow, October 2, 2017

An open artistic competition for the best architectural-sculptural monument to Solzhenitsyn, to be placed in Moscow, was announced by the Russian Ministry of Culture today. The competition is being held by the Union of Moscow Architects with the support of the Ministry of Culture, by the initiative of the House of the Russian Diaspora in the name of Alexander Solzhenitsyn.

The competition is timed to the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the noted author’s birth, which will be marked in 2018, and is being held pursuant to the Decree of the President of the Russian Federation on June 27, 2014 “On the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the birthday of A. I. Solzhenitsyn.”

The monument is planned to be installed on Solzhenitsyn Street in Moscow.

According to competition organizers, sculptors, architects, designers, artists, and industrial designers have been invited to take part in the competition, as independent artists, creative collectives, and consortiums.

An exhibition of the competition projects will be held on November 28, and the results will be announced on December 7. Three winners will receive cash prizes, with the first-place artist receiving, in addition to 250,000 rubles ($4,322), the right to realize his project. The second and third place finishers will receive 200,000 ($3,458) and 150,000 rubles ($2,594) respectively.

The jury will consist of representatives of the Russian Ministry of Culture, the Moscow Department of Culture, the Russian Academy of the Arts, the Union of Moscow Architects, and other experts, and also members of Solzhenitsyn’s family.

To participate in the competition, artists must sign up no later than November 20, 2017, by sending an email to the competition’s organizing committee with an application to participate. The subject line should read: “Заявка на участие в конкурсе на проект памятника А.И. Солженицыну” (“Application for participation in the A. I. Solzhenitsyn monument competition”).