Egypt aims to make Sinai a place of pilgrimage for Christians, Jews, Muslims

Sinai Peninsula, October 3, 2017

Photo: greatwalksoftheworld.ca Photo: greatwalksoftheworld.ca
    

Egyptian authorities are intending to use the holy places of three world religions on the Sinai Peninsula to development pilgrimage and excursion-educational tourism, according to South Sinai province governor Khaled Foda, reports RIA-Novosti.

“Sinai is the cradle of three world religions; it embodies the spirit of peaceful coexistence of representatives of different faiths,” Foda said, speaking at an international conference on the development of religious tourism.

According to him, the conference, to which were invited religious leaders from around the world, will help stimulate religious tourism in the region, which is better known throughout the world as a place for a “beach vacation.”

According to Deputy Minister for Antiquities Affairs Muhammed Abdel Latif, the first Muslims passed through Sinai to Egypt, and the first pilgrims on the way to Mecca and Medina used paths through Sinai. The Sinai territory also has historical mosques and ancient Muslim fortresses he noted.

He also added that St. Catherine’s Monastery on Mt. Sinai, also known as Moses’ Mountain, is an important religious site. Moses spoke to God, receiving the Law atop Mt. Sinai, where today stands an Orthodox church and a mosque. The area includes many other religious “attractions,” including the ancient Baths of Moses, the tomb of the holy prophet Aaron, and the cave of St. John Climacus.

Head of the State Committee for Tourism Development Khisham ad-Dumari told RIA-Novosti that the government is ready to help in the development of religious tourism on the Sinai Peninsula.

“With regards to religious tourism, the state’s role will be to ensure the necessary conditions. In particular, we will, for example, ensure that there will be a good road leading to St. Catherine’s Monastery, that there will be an airport, and good hotels. Tourist companies should include these sights in their service packages,” said al-Dumari.

“Sinai has very many monuments that are important for Muslims, Christians, and Jews, and we want the whole world to know about it,” concluded the Egyptian representative.

10/3/2017

See also
Uknown Hippocrates recipes accidentally found in St. Catherine’s Monastery on Mt. Sinai Uknown Hippocrates recipes accidentally found in St. Catherine’s Monastery on Mt. Sinai Uknown Hippocrates recipes accidentally found in St. Catherine’s Monastery on Mt. Sinai Uknown Hippocrates recipes accidentally found in St. Catherine’s Monastery on Mt. Sinai
A 6th century AD manuscript containing recipes of the “father of medicine,” the ancient Greek physician Hippocrates, was recently discovered in the library of St. Catherine’s Monastery on Mt. Sinai. Pilgrimage route, Pilgrimage route, "On the trail of the Holy Family", being prepared in Egypt Pilgrimage route, Pilgrimage route, "On the trail of the Holy Family", being prepared in Egypt
The pilot tour of the new route, "On the trail of the Holy Family" is scheduled for June this year. The excursion is being worked out under the auspices of rectors of Christian churches and abbots of monasteries. St. Catherine's Monastery on Sinai becomes Muslim organization's ISESCO world heritage site St. Catherine's Monastery on Sinai becomes Muslim organization's ISESCO world heritage site St. Catherine's Monastery on Sinai becomes Muslim organization's ISESCO world heritage site St. Catherine's Monastery on Sinai becomes Muslim organization's ISESCO world heritage site
This step of ISESCO has become the most important "milestone" in the process of the formation of a modern pilgrimage route for Christians from Europe through Alexandria to Sinai and then, to Jerusalem.
Comments
Here you can leave your comment on the present article, not exceeding 700 characters. All comments will be read by the editors of OrthoChristian.Com.
Enter through FaceBook , or enter your information:
Your name:
Your e-mail:
Enter the digits, seen on picture:

Characters remaining: 700

×