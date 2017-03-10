Pilgrims’ offerings stolen from St. Anne’s Skete on Mt. Athos

Mt. Athos, October 3, 2017

Monks of St. Anne’s Skete on Mt. Athos found signs of a break-in on Sunday morning and immediately informed the police, reports amen.gr.

St. Anne’s Skete is one of four sketes attached to the Great Lavra of Mt. Athos, located on the southwestern tip of the Athonite peninsula. It has the distinction of being the largest and oldest skete on Mt. Athos, and was founded to house the left foot of St. Anne, the mother of the Theotokos. St. Anne’s is very well known, attracting pilgrims from Greece and around the world.

Law enforcement officers from Karyes, the administrative center on Mt. Athos, arrived at the skete soon after to determine the level of material loss to the monastery. It was determined that part of the offerings of pilgrims to the miraculous icon of St. Anne with the Mother of God and an ancient episcopal Panagia were found to have been stolen.

The miraculous icon of St. Anne is known to have a special grace to intercede for infertile spouses and suffering babies.

The police’s efforts to solve the crime and return the stolen valuables to the skete are still underway.  

