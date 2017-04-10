First Temple-era Jewish village and Byzantine monastery discovered under Israeli military training base

Beit El, Israel, October 4, 2017

Photo: .jewishpress.com Photo: .jewishpress.com
    

Israeli archaeologists unearthed a hidden Jewish village, dating to the First Temple-era, several weeks ago. The site, discovered under an abandoned Israeli Defense Forces training base near the town of Beit El in Samaria, was also likely home to a Byzantine-era monastery, reports JewishPress.com.

What the staff of the Archeology Department of the IDF Civil Administration discovered is believed to be a settlement of several dozen people, dating to the First Temple period of Jewish history. The First Temple was destroyed in the 6th century BC. The village was later inhabited during the Persian period, and developed in the Hellenistic and Hasmonean periods.

“The findings are amazing,” said Yevgeny Aharonovitch, an archaeologist of the Civil Administration. “We found keys for doors that were intended for housing units, we found tools that were used by Jews, and seal types belonging to the [Jewish] period.”

The site was abandoned for years, after remaining in Jewish hands up through the Roman era. Excavations also unearthed a church, a dining room, and a well-preserved bathhouse, presumably belonging to a Byzantine-era monastery. The Christian settlement lasted until the 7th century, when Muslims violently invaded and expelled the Christians. Remains from the Muslim period include warehouses with many olive oil jars used for trading.

According to Aharonovitch, the site was destroyed one last time in the great earthquake of 748 CE.

10/4/2017

See also
1400-year-old Byzantine coins found near Jerusalem 1400-year-old Byzantine coins found near Jerusalem 1400-year-old Byzantine coins found near Jerusalem 1400-year-old Byzantine coins found near Jerusalem
The coins discovered by the Israel Antiquities Authority were easily dated as they bear the image of the Byzantine emperors during whose reign they were made. Archaeological find sheds light on Solomon’s Israel Archaeological find sheds light on Solomon’s Israel Archaeological find sheds light on Solomon’s Israel Archaeological find sheds light on Solomon’s Israel
A new archaeological discovery in Israel’s Timna Valley is shedding new light on ancient Israel’s military and trade life. Israeli archeologists discover how Biblical city of Armageddon was destroyed Israeli archeologists discover how Biblical city of Armageddon was destroyed Israeli archeologists discover how Biblical city of Armageddon was destroyed Israeli archeologists discover how Biblical city of Armageddon was destroyed
The city is famous due to its Jewish name “Har Megiddo”—hence the Greek word “Armageddon,” which refers to the battle between good and evil at the end of the world. According to the revelations received by Apostle John the Divine, this battle is to take place precisely at Tel Megiddo. However, this city experienced its own “apocalypse” 3,000 years ago. Ancient city unearthed where David battled Goliath Ancient city unearthed where David battled Goliath Ancient city unearthed where David battled Goliath Ancient city unearthed where David battled Goliath
Archaeologists believe they have found evidence of King David’s footprints in a mysterious two-gated city from 3,000 years ago, mentioned in the Bible’s story of David and Goliath. Archaeology Discovery: 3,000-Y-O Israeli Site Supports Old Testament Account of Philistines Archaeology Discovery: 3,000-Y-O Israeli Site Supports Old Testament Account of Philistines Archaeology Discovery: 3,000-Y-O Israeli Site Supports Old Testament Account of Philistines Archaeology Discovery: 3,000-Y-O Israeli Site Supports Old Testament Account of Philistines
Archaeologists at Tel Gezer found what Haaretz described as a "monumental building" dated to the 10th century BC, which included artifacts that added weight to what the Bible says about the region's history. Archaeology Discovery: 4,200-Y-O Canaanite Burial Ground Found Near Bethlehem Archaeology Discovery: 4,200-Y-O Canaanite Burial Ground Found Near Bethlehem Archaeology Discovery: 4,200-Y-O Canaanite Burial Ground Found Near Bethlehem Archaeology Discovery: 4,200-Y-O Canaanite Burial Ground Found Near Bethlehem
"It is highly likely that the term trafim mentioned in the Bible indeed refers to figurines of this kind," Mazar said. "Evidently the figurine belonged to one of the residents of the city of Rehov, which was then ruled by the central government of the Egyptian pharaohs."
Comments
Here you can leave your comment on the present article, not exceeding 700 characters. All comments will be read by the editors of OrthoChristian.Com.
Enter through FaceBook , or enter your information:
Your name:
Your e-mail:
Enter the digits, seen on picture:

Characters remaining: 700

×