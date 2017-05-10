Rostov Province, October 5, 2017

Photo: Facebook

Trackers from the “Mius-Front” search association have discovered in the Rostov Province the remains of a World War Two soldier whose skull has been imprinted with several icons. Roman Lukianov of Rostov posted about the discovery on his Facebook page yesterday.

“I understand and can even imagine how and why this happened… The imprint on the skull is from a burial shroud with saints’ icons on it, and it seems the shroud has rotted—and the figures have been imprinted,” Lukianov writes. Pictures posted on his page show an icon of Christ and another of a prophet, most likely St. John the Baptist.

According to the trackers, the deceased soldier was lying in a trench together with a fellow soldier. There were many spent cartridges lying around them.

“Mius-Front,” which takes its name from a heavily fortified defensive line created by the Germans in October 1941 along the Eastern European Mius River during World War II, searches for the remains of soldiers who went missing during the war.