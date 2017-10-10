Moscow, October 10, 2017

The historic trail connecting Moscow with the Trinity-St. Sergius Lavra in the city of Sergiev Posad has recently been revived, bringing back an ancient tradition of going on pilgrimage by foot to the centuries-old center of Russian Orthodox monasticism. A two-day “Road to the Lavra” extreme trek along the 75-mile trail will be held on October 14 and 15, according to the Russian Ministry of Culture.

The trek will begin at “zero kilometer” at the walls of the Moscow Kremlin, and finish at the walls of the Trinity-St. Sergius Lavra.

“The ‘Road to the Lavra’ is the first hiking trail in the Moscow region that aims to increase the touristic attractiveness of the region and to draw attention to a healthy lifestyle,” said Moscow Province Minister of Culture Oksana Kosareva. The path is a “revival of the historical Trinity road, by which Russian tsars and Orthodox pilgrims have prayerfully made their way to the holy monastery.”

According to znanietrail.ru, some of the main attractions along the route include Christ the Savior Cathedral, Ostankino and VDNX parks, a botanical garden, Holy Protection Church in Medvedkovo, a memorial part to Tsar Nicholas II, the Klyazma, Ucha, and Vorya Rivers, the memorial cross in honor of Sts. Sergius of Radonezh and Seraphim of Sarov in Sofrino, and the Trinity-St. Sergius Lavra, and much more.