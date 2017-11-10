Birth and canonization of St. Innocent of Alaska celebrated at Trinity-St. Sergius Lavra

Sergiev Posad, October 11, 2017

On October 6, the day of the glorification of St. Innocent, Metropolitan of Moscow and Kolomna and apostle to America, celebrations were held in the Trinity-St. Sergius Lavra for the 220th anniversary of the saint’s birth and the 40th anniversary of his canonization, reports the site of the Moscow Patriarchate.

The Divine Liturgy for the feast was celebrated in the Dormition Cathedral by Metropolitan Vadim of Irkutsk and Angarsk, concelebrated by about 30 other bishops. Among those taking part in the celebrations were His Grace Bishop Irenei of Sacramento (ROCOR) and Bishop Daniel of Santa Rosa (OCA). Bp. Irenei also celebrated the feast of St. Sergius, the founder of the lavra, at the monastery two days later.

After the Liturgy, a moleben was celebrated before the relics of St. Innocent, which are kept in the Trinity-St. Sergius Lavra’s Dormition Cathedral, after which Met. Vadim read out a greeting form His Holiness Patriarch Kirill.

The celebration of the St. Innocent’s birthday and glorification began on September 7 with the grand opening in Irkutsk of a city square dedicated to the famous missionary, and the gifting of a bust of St. Innocent to Irkutsk on behalf of Pat. Kirill. An academic conference was also held in his honor, and a new Church of St. Innocent was consecrated in his birthplace of Anga, in the Irkutsk Province.

The dioceses of Siberia and the Far East, and also in the Moscow Theological Academy there will be conferences, seminars, round tables, and presentations of publications about St. Innocent and his missionary service throughout the year.

By Reindeer and Dog, by Boat and on Foot: Holy Hierarch Innocent of Moscow on His Missionary Journeys
Metropolitan Innocent of Moscow
His path of life was an unceasing, difficult podvig [spiritual labor]: he spent forty-five of eighty-two years of his life in journeys, preaching the Word of God to the peoples of Russia's extreme north, Alaska and Aleutian Islands. Film on St. Innocent of Alaska finishing work in Irkutsk
St. Innocent was the first Orthodox bishop of Kamchatka, Yakutia, Priamurye, and North America. He created the alphabet for the Aleutian language. He was elected as the metropolitan of Moscow in 1868. He was canonized as the Apostle of Siberia and America in 1977. "The way of St. Innocent" expedition to go through Siberia and Far East to Alaska
The expedition called "The way of St. Innocent", which is to take place during 2014-2017, will unite regions of Siberia, Far East, and American states of Alaska, California, and Hawaii.
