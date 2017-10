(Photos and Video) Thousands of Greek Orthodox Pilgrims Flock to Tinos for Annual Virgin Mary Commemorations

It’s the second biggest religious celebration in Greece after the Resurrection of Christ and on the Greek Island of Tinos, the Feast of the Dormition— or the passing of the Virgin Mary from earthly life—of the Virgin Mary takes on an extra meaning.