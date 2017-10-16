Tambov, Russia, October 16, 2017

The solemn opening of a new monument to St. Luke (Voino-Yasenetsky) in Tambov, Russia took place on Friday, on the feast of the Holy Protection of the Mother of God, patriarchia.ru reports.

The sculpture was installed in the city 290 miles southeast of Moscow by the Russian Military-Historical Society as part of the “Alley of Russian Glory” project, near 9 Komsomol Street, where St. Luke lived from 1944 to 1946.

The festive ceremony was attended by Metropolitan Theodosy of Tambov and Rasskazovo, the clergy and parishioners of churches throughout the city, and a number of public officials.

“He was a great man, a holy hierarch, a surgeon, and passionate patriot, who labored within these walls, worked, and engaged in spiritual education. We preserve the memory of St. Luke, whose name has been glorified unto the ages,” said province administration head Alexander Nikitin, thanking all who contribute to the perpetuation of the saint’s memory.

Nikitin also emphasized the opening of the new monument as an important event in the cultural life of both the city of Tambov and the Tambov Province as a whole.

“This year marks 140 years from the birth of this outstanding scientist-surgeon, and archpastor! Being in the blessed Tambov land in these days, we are conscious with a special sense that the path of St. Luke’s life is inextricably bound up with this region, where the famous scientist-surgeon and pastor beloved by all lived for about two and a half years. Archbishop Luke’s fate was complicated, full of trials and at times insurmountable difficulties. However, throughout his life he carried in his heart a deep love for great Russia, and feelings of compassion and mercy for people. Being the archbishop of Tambov and Michurinsk during the years of the Great Patriotic war, he tirelessly continued his medical practice, with 150 military hospitals under his care, each with 500 to 1000 beds. During his first six months of work in the Tambov hospitals, more than 1,000 wounded had consultations with him, and he performed about 90 unique operations,” said advisor to the Russian Minister of Culture M. Myagkov.

Met. Theodosy celebrated the rite of consecration of the monument, then addressed the congregation with a homily. The ceremony then continued with the presentation of the museum memorial exposition “The Cell of Archbishop Luke,” which was created in the home where he lived.