Miraculous icon given by St. John of Kronstadt stolen in Western Ukraine

Dashkivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, Ukraine, October 19, 2017

Photo: uoj.org.ua Photo: uoj.org.ua
    

The ancient wonderworking icon of the Mother of God “The Joy of All Who Sorrow” with coins was stolen during the night last night from the Church of the Dormition in the village of Dashkivtsi in the western Ukrainian province of Khmelnytskyi, reports the Information-Education Department of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

Unknown persons broke into the church and stole the miraculous icon, which had been given to the village by St. John of Kronstadt in 1901.

Dean of the Vinkovetsky deanery Archpriest Michael Barakhoba reported that police later arrived to the scene.

“It was a very dear icon for the locals. St. John of Kronstadt himself blessed it for the village. It is an ancient, wooden icon with real icons, and an inscription that it was Fr. John who blessed it in 1901. They didn’t take anything else from the church,” Fr. Michael stated.

The priest also spoke about the history of the icon: “There was a man named Nikolai Lanovoi living in our village, who had bad foot pain. One day he heard about a saint who helps people receive healing from God and went to Kronstadt. When he met with the righteous one, he gave the sick man the icon and said, ‘If you carry it to your village, you will find healing and you will even have many children.’ He spent about a year walking home, and when he reached Dashkivtsi, he was fully healed, got married, and had 8 children. The icon has miraculously survived until today. The villagers, risking their lives, hid it from Internal Affairs, and passed it from generation to generation. Healing has come to many people through this icon.”

The icon was returned to the church in 1991, reports the Union of Orthodox Journalists.

10/19/2017

See also
Two men attempt to steal relics of Great Martyr Paraskeva from Zaporozhye church Two men attempt to steal relics of Great Martyr Paraskeva from Zaporozhye church Two men attempt to steal relics of Great Martyr Paraskeva from Zaporozhye church Two men attempt to steal relics of Great Martyr Paraskeva from Zaporozhye church
Two men were detained early this morning at about 1:40 AM at St. Andrew’s Orthodox Cathedral in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporozhye for attempted robbery, especially of the relics of the Great Martyr Paraskeva of Iconium which had been brought to the city the day before. Band of thieves who stole 1574 Apostol arrested in Kiev Band of thieves who stole 1574 Apostol arrested in Kiev
Last May, a copy of Ukraine’s oldest printed version of Ivan Fedorov’s Apostol, printed in Lviv in 1574, was stolen from the Vernadsky National Library of Ukraine, located in Kiev. Yesterday, Kiev’s criminal investigation department detained members of a criminal group responsible for the theft, a police source reported to 112.ua. Miraculous icon of St. John the Baptist stolen from Lyadova monastery Miraculous icon of St. John the Baptist stolen from Lyadova monastery Miraculous icon of St. John the Baptist stolen from Lyadova monastery Miraculous icon of St. John the Baptist stolen from Lyadova monastery
An ancient miraculous icon of St. John the Baptist was stolen from the cliff monastery of the Beheading of St. John the Baptist in Lyadova, Ukraine, 225 miles southwest of Kiev.
Comments
Here you can leave your comment on the present article, not exceeding 700 characters. All comments will be read by the editors of OrthoChristian.Com.
Enter through FaceBook , or enter your information:
Your name:
Your e-mail:
Enter the digits, seen on picture:

Characters remaining: 700

×