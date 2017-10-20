The Iveron-Hawaiian Myrrh-streaming Icon Travels on Its 10th Anniversary

Source: Western American Diocese (ROCOR)

October 14, 2017

    

This year marks the 10th Anniversary of the appearance of the Iveron-Hawaiian Myrrh-streaming Icon of the Most Holy Theotokos (2007-2017). Though first manifest within the bounds of the Western American Diocese of the Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia, She is venerated and treasured by the Orthodox throughout the entire United States of America and beyond (She has even been abroad traveling to the land of Georgia). The Most Holy Theotokos through Her fragrant and miraculous myrrh brings peace and healing to all the faithful.

To commemorate this 10th Anniversary of the Icon’s appearance, it is being conveyed along a sizeable route to visit parishes of various canonical Orthodox jurisdictions throughout the USA. It began its travels in California on the 29th of September and is currently on the East Coast visiting monasteries and parishes. Further travels will include communities in the Mid-west. The icon’s travel schedule concludes back in Downy, California, on November 19th.

...Read the rest at Western American Diocese (ROCOR).

10/20/2017

