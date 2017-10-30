Source: Aiken Standard

October 28, 2017

Photo: Abbess Mother Thecla and Mother Helena, monastics from Sts. Mary and Martha Monastery in Wagener and Fr. Daniel attended the icon visit.

As people from all over the CSRA waited inside at Holy Resurrection Mission on Sept. 16, their sense of excitement was palpable.

Fr. Alexis, the priest in charge, stood before the wide-open double-door entrance of the small country chapel, swinging the censer. The sweet fragrance of incense filled the air.

The church bell rang out just as the choir began singing: “O divinely wise Anna, in thy womb thou didst bear the pure Mother of God who gaveth birth unto Life. Wherefore, rejoicing in glory, thou hast now been translated to the mansions of heaven, where is the abode of those who rejoice. O ever-blessed one, beseech thou cleansing of transgressions for those who honor thee with love.”

The Icon of St. Anna, which was being carried by Fr. Daniel, a monk from Pennsylvania, approached in procession toward the church.

At the door of the church, Fr. Alexis gave the customary greeting, blessing and an initial veneration. Then, Fr. Alexis, the choir and all those present prayed a service known as an Akathist together before the Icon, placed on a stand called an analoy, in the center of the church.

The momentous occasion of the visit of a miraculous Icon, a great blessing for an Orthodox church, was not a singular event. It was one of several events that week celebrating the Patronal Feast Day of Holy Resurrection Mission.

