Abp. Demetrios offers prayers for victims of yesterday’s Islamist terror attack

New York, November 1, 2017

Photo: nbcnews.com Photo: nbcnews.com
    

A 29-year-old Uzbek man plowed a truck into a crowd of pedestrians and bicyclists in New York City yesterday afternoon, just blocks from the World Trade Center. The attack left eight dead and more than a dozen injured, struggling to recover, CNN reports.

The suspect has been identified as Islamic State-connected Muslim Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov from Uzbekistan.

“This was an act of terror, and a particularly cowardly act of terror aimed at innocent civilians, aimed at people going about their lives who had no idea what was about to hit them,” New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

The man was heard yelling “Allah Akbar” as he got out of his truck after the attack, CBS reports.

In response to this latest Islamic attack, His Eminence Archbishop Demetrios released a message on the website of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, offering prayers for the victims and their families:

We are shocked and exceedingly saddened about what happened this afternoon in Lower Manhattan. It is unthinkable that in a place like New York, a real capital of culture and art of the world, this criminal and cowardly terrorist act would take place. We, the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, at this time of tragedy, stand in solidarity with the families of the victims and fervently pray to the God of great love and mercy that He gives rest to the departed ones and He saves us from any repetition of this kind of really terrible atrocities.

Photo: The Telegraph Photo: The Telegraph
The native of Uzbekistan came to America legally in 2010 and has been living in New Jersey with family. After ramming his rented pickup truck into a crowd of innocents, he slammed into a school bus and got out of the truck holding what turned out to be a pellet gun and paintball gun. A police officer chased him down and shot him in the stomach. Unlike several of his victims, Saipov survived and underwent surgery on Tuesday.

The man learned of ISIS and was radicalized once he hit America, officials are saying. “The evidence shows—and again, it's only several hours, and the investigation is ongoing—but that after he came to the United States is when he started to become informed about ISIS and radical Islamic tactics,” New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said.

“He's a depraved coward is what he is, and he was associated with ISIS, and he was radicalised domestically, and he's a depraved coward,” Cuomo added, according to The Telegraph.

US media, citing police sources, said that Saipov left a note in the truck claiming he committed the attack on behalf of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant. It translates as “ISIS lives forever.”

Saipov, who has been linked to ISIS-filled Twitter accounts has been somewhat cooperative with the FBI and New York police who have been questioning him in the hospital.

