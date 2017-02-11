Ağrı, Turkey, November 2, 2017

Noah’s Ark has long been thought to have landed on Turkey’s Mt. Ararat, in the eastern Ağrı Province. Professor Paul Esprante, an academic from California, has renewed his search for the ancient vessel, arriving in Turkey to carry out in-depth research, reports the Anadolu Agency.

Dr. Esperante attended a three-day international symposium on Mt. Ararat and Noah’s Ark in the Turkish city last week. The gathering was attended by 108 scientists from Turkey and abroad. Esperante stated that he intends to find evidence for the infamous ark during his stay in Turkey.

“My purpose is to visit the sites around the mountain to find clues about catastrophic events in the past.” He also spoke about his desire to work with local scientists: “I think that rigorous, serious scientific work is needed in the area, and I would like to collaborate in that. We have technical resources and we can work together with local experts,” he said.

While noting that it is too early to speak of any findings, Dr. Esperante stated that he intends to publish the results of his findings in books, publications, and journals. “Once the scientific community knows [about existence of Noah’s Ark in Mount Ararat], we can make it available to the general public,” he stated.

A team of Evangelical explorers announced earlier this year that they are “99.9%” certain they have already found evidence of the ark on Mt. Ararat.

Noah’s Ark Ministries International, a Hong Kong-based documentary team, claims to have found wooden pieces from a structure which carbon dates back 4,800 years and was found around 13,000 feet above sea level, reports the Daily Express.

The find is also said to include wooden walls, doors, nails, and even staircases.

Meanwhile, a “Noah’s Ark” historical-cultural and scientific-educational complex will be built in Armenia according to the proportions described in the Bible, using reinforced concrete. The organizers plan to place 200 pavilions in the ark, representing the national culture of different peoples and countries.