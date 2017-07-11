Sutherland Springs, Texas, November 7, 2017

Twenty-six people were tragically slaughtered as they worshiped on Sunday at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. The shooter, Devin Patrick Kelley, 26, was an avowed atheist who hated anyone who believed in God. Following the incident, the shooter was found dead in his vehicle after an armed citizen, Stephen Willeford, 55, chased after him, heaving heard the shots from his home. Based on evidence at the scene, police believe Kelley died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, The Guardian reports.

In the wake of yet another shooting, several Orthodox hierarchs from America and around the world have released messages of prayer and condolences for the departed and all who mourn them.

His Holiness Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia expressed his condolences to President Trump, saying, “I pray that the merciful and loving God will comfort all the bereaved and grant speedy healing to the wounded,” Interfax-Religion reports.

The patriarch noted that “this horrible crime committed on Sunday—the sacred day for Christians—claiming dozens of innocent lives, including the helpless elderly, women, and children, is striking in its demonic cruelty and treachery.”

“I am deeply saddened by the tragedy that occurred at the Baptist church in Sutherland Spring, Texas, and I extend to you and the entire American people my sincere condolences,” the patriarch’s statement concludes.

The Romanian Patriarchate also released a statement, which reads:

The Romanian Patriarchate has learned with sorrow that 26 Christians including several children were killed and 20 others were wounded in a fire attack inside a church in Southerland Spring, Texas, on Sunday, only a few days after eight persons were killed and eleven injured in a previous terror attack in New York.

Let us pray to God for the rest of those who died in the Texas attack, for the recovery of the injured and for the comfort of their families, but also to put an end to hatred and violence that destroys the lives of innocent people!

Metropolitan Nicolae of the Romanian Orthodox Metropolia of the Americas also released a statement:

Priests and faithful of the Romanian Orthodox Metropolia of the Americas express compassion for the victims of the attacks in New York and Sutherland Springs, Texas. We notice with concern the multiplication of these acts of violence in which fall victims innocent people, even in the house of the Lord, even on Sunday.

We pray for the repose of the souls of those who passed into eternity in this tragic way, for the comfort of their families and for the healing of those who were wounded. In these moments, it is appropriate to multiply our prayer for the cessation of violence by asking the Lord to send His peace and light to the souls of those alienated from Him. We urge our priests and faithful to say in the following days special prayers for "multiplying love and uprooting hatred and all wickedness" and for the peace and blessing of this country and the world!

Expressing his outrage, pain, and sorrows, His Eminence Archbishop Demetrios of America (Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America) stated,

We are in total shock and disbelief in this unfathomable explosion of violence. We hurt and grieve for the loss of life of innocent people just at the time of prayer and Sunday worship. We, as a nation are in mourning; we stand in unity and solidarity and we embrace the people of Sutherland Springs, the survivors, the families and friends of those who unjustly and prematurely lost their lives. We, as a nation and we the Orthodox Christians in the United States are again in a constant state of fervent prayer and supplication to Almighty God for healing, solace and guidance to the living and for the repose of the souls of those who perished.

Finally, the Council of Bishops of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the USA released a statement of grievance and a call to action:

The tragic events of the mass shooting at the Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas on Sunday morning saddened and shocked many people throughout our country and the world.

Since learning of this tragedy, as spiritual fathers of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the USA we have urged all to pray for the victims, the families and first responders. Our hearts and minds are with all of those persons killed or injured, their family members, their friends and their colleagues. A man armed with a semiautomatic rifle killed 26 worshipers at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. Their ages ranged from 5 to 72 years old. These killings took place on a day set aside for worship like every other Sunday, in a place like other small and large towns in every state across the country. Yet we note with grief that this is the 377th mass shooting in the United States in 2017 alone. This is why we call upon the elected officials of our nation and the government agencies to take appropriate steps in order to address the violence through the weapons of destruction and not protection. We must come to the firm determination that there is a fundamental problem in our society. A Culture of Life cannot tolerate, and must prevent, senseless gun violence in all its forms.

We pray that the Lord’s mercy will be upon us during this time of sadness, shock and confusion. We urge the clergy and faithful of our UOC of the USA and people of good will throughout the world to turn their hearts and souls to the Great Physician, our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Who consoles and guides us through suffering with mercy and tenderness. The healing power of Christ goes beyond our physical wounds but touches every level of our humanity: physical, emotional, social, spiritual. The eternal call of Christ to us all is to remain fervent in our protection of life and human dignity and to pray unceasingly for peace in our world.

With prayers in Christ, the Merciful Savior and Counselor of our souls,

+Antony, Metropolitan of the UOC of the USA

+Daniel, Archbishop of the UOC of the USA