There is no doubt that Royal Family were martyrs of high moral character—Met. Gabriel of Lovech

Lovech, Bulgaria, November 7, 2017

    

Metropolitan Gabriel (Dinev) of Lovech, a Bulgarian hierarch who was acquainted with many ascetics and outstanding figures of the Russian Orthodox Church, recently released a message about the many years of malicious vilification of the name of the holy Tsar Nicholas II, reports pravoslavie.ru.

His Eminence’s message reads in full:

On the occasion of the centenary of the biased malicious vilification of the name of the holy Tsar Nicholas II

By the great mercy of God, I have had in my life the chance to speak with several ascetics of piety of the Russian Orthodox Church, including the blessed-reposed Schema-Abbess Maria, Schema-Metropolitan Pitirim, Archimandrite John (Krestiankin), Archimandrite Kirill (Pavlov), Bishop Basil (Rodzianko), Metropolitan Anthony (Bloom), Fr. Nikolai Guryanov, and so on. None of them ever expressed doubts about the high moral image of the royal family of martyrs. On the contrary, they considered them martyrs long before they were canonized, and spoke of their deep Orthodox faith, their devotion to their Motherland, their high morality and self-sacrifice. These elders lived in Russia during the time of the Tsar-Martyr, and some soon after. The Lord gave them clairvoyance so they could see the hidden mysteries of the human soul. Considering the holy life of the ascetics and their spiritual wisdom and historical proximity to the events, there is no doubt that what they thought and said about the royal family is entirely true, and that there is no other truth.

+ Metropolitan Gabriel of Lovech”

11/7/2017

See also
Grand Princess Olga Nicholaevna Romanova Grand Princess Olga Nicholaevna Romanova
Photogallery
Grand Princess Olga Nicholaevna (1895-1918), the first child of Emperor Nicholai II and Empress Alexandra Feodorovna, was born on November 3, 1895. New Monument to Tsesarevich Alexei Unveiled in Crimea New Monument to Tsesarevich Alexei Unveiled in Crimea New Monument to Tsesarevich Alexei Unveiled in Crimea New Monument to Tsesarevich Alexei Unveiled in Crimea
Paul Gilbert
The monument was a joint project through the efforts of the Imperial Orthodox Palestine Society (IOPS), with the support of the Revival of Cultural Heritage Fund. Icon of Righteous Martyr Eugene (Botkin) arrives in Sarov Icon of Righteous Martyr Eugene (Botkin) arrives in Sarov Icon of Righteous Martyr Eugene (Botkin) arrives in Sarov Icon of Righteous Martyr Eugene (Botkin) arrives in Sarov
July 31 the residents of Sarov greeted a new icon of the righteous martyr Eugene (Botkin), executed in 1918 together with the royal family in Ekaterinburg and recently ranked among the saints. The icon was painted for the church being built in honor of the Royal Martyrs.
Comments
Here you can leave your comment on the present article, not exceeding 700 characters. All comments will be read by the editors of OrthoChristian.Com.
Enter through FaceBook , or enter your information:
Your name:
Your e-mail:
Enter the digits, seen on picture:

Characters remaining: 700

×