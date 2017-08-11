Nea Ionia, November 8, 2017

Photo: AgionOros

The greatly-revered Cincture of the Most-Holy Theotokos, a cherished relic of Vatopedi Monastery on Mt. Athos, was recently delivered to the Athenian suburb of Nea Ionia, where it was venerated by tens of thousands of faithful Greeks, reports AgionOros.

The relic began its journey from the Holy Mountain to the capital of Greece early on Friday morning, accompanied by abbot Archimandrite Ephraim and other brothers of the holy habitation.

According to longstanding tradition, the boat with the Cincture of the Theotokos makes three circles off the shore of the Holy Mountain before departing.

The reliquary with the holy belt of the Mother of God was met on the streets of Nea Ionia by thousands of believers, including Metropolitan Gabriel of Nea Ionia.

A crowded cross procession with the relic was accompanied by several military and civil orchestras and an honor guard.

About 20,000 faithful came out to venerate the holy Cincture on the first day alone, and the flow showed no signs of stopping.

An hours-long All-Night Vigil was celebrated on Monday night in the Cathedral of the Holy Unmercenaries according to the Athonite order.

The Cincture will remain in Nea Ionia until Monday.