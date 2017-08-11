November 8, 2017

Press Release

Prince Michael of Kent to Visit

VI St. Petersburg International Cultural Forum

Prince Michael of Kent, a member of the British Royal Family, will take part in the events of the section entitled “Preservation of Cultural Heritage” within the VI St. Petersburg International Cultural Forum.

The Prince is understandably interested in Russian culture and heritage since he has Russian roots along his maternal line. His mother, Princess Marina, was a daughter of Nicholas, Prince of Greece, and Russian Princess Elena Vladimirovna. Prince Michael speaks Russian fluently, and is a highly qualified translator. He dedicated a considerable portion of his spare time to charity, and Russia takes up a special place in this work. The Prince Michael of Kent Charity Foundation, founded in 2004, finances major Russian public and social projects in culture, health care, education, and preservation of the country’s historical and cultural heritage. The Prince has also taken part in projects to help preserve Russia's cultural heritage. In particular, during his tenure at the Head of the World Monuments Fund's UK Office, he oversaw restoration projects of the Chinese Palace in Oranienbaum and the Chinese Gazebo in Tsarskoe Selo.

About Forum

VI St.Petersburg International Cultural Forum will take place on 16-18 November 2017. Forum organizers are: Government of the Russian Federation, Government of St. Petersburg.

VI St. Petersburg International Cultural Forum will take place with the support of the Art, Science and Sport Charity Foundation.

The Forum is developing in two flows – professional and public – and three trends. The extensive Business program is of interest for specialists from different spheres of culture. The business program of Forum is presented by the work of 14 sections headed by prominent figures of culture making agendas and defining the trends of section debates. The business venue creates conditions for realizing projects and signing agreements in the sphere of culture. The Festival program includes a lot of cultural events for the citizens and guests of St. Petersburg.

Within the Forum the awards will be given: “Patron of the Year” – for a prominent contribution into the support of cultural projects, Anatoly Lunacharsky`s award – the unique award for cultural workers representing uncreative professions.

Contacts for mass media:

media@culturalforum.ru

Telegram: t.me/spbicf