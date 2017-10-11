Chicago, November 10, 2017
A copy of the greatly-revered and wonderworking icon of the Mother of God from Nicula Monastery in Cluj, Romania arrived on Tuesday to the Sts. Constantine and Helen Romanian Orthodox Cathedral in Chicago, delivered by Fr. Anastasie Berbecel with the blessing of His Eminence Metropolitan Andrei of Cluj, reports the Romanian Orthodox Metropolis of the Americas.
Nicula Monastery, one of the oldest monastic establishments in Romania, attracts large crowds of pilgrims every year. The monastery is well-known because of its miracle-working icon of the Virgin Mary. The icon, painted by the Romanian Priest Luca from Iclod in 1681, is said to have wept for 26 days in 1699. Thousands of pilgrims come to venerate the icon every year, as there have been many reports of miraculous healings after praying before the icon.
The icon was met by His Eminence Metropolitan Nicolae of the Americas, cathedral clergy, and a crowd of faithful who came to venerate the icon and precious connection with their Orthodox homeland.
The icon will be traveling to the parishes of the Romanian Orthodox Archdiocese of the United States of America throughout the next two months, with the following schedule:
November 10-11 – Holy Resurrection parish, Sacramento, CA
November 11 (evening) -12 – Ascension of the Lord parish, Hayward, CA
November 12 (1.00 pm) - Holy Resurrection parish, Sacramento, CA
November 14-15 – Ss. Joachim and Anna parish, Seattle, WA
November 17-18 – Elevation of the Holy Cross parish, Upland, CA
November 19 – Holy Archangels parish, Torrance, CA
November 21- Ss. George and Dimitrios the New parish, Las Vegas, NV
November 24-25 – Holy Trinity parish, Troy, MI
November 26 – Annunciation parish, Cleveland, OH
November 30 - St. Andrew parish, Reading, PA
December 1 – Life Giving Fountain parish, Long Valley, NJ
December 3 - Holy Trinity parish, Philadelphia PA
December 5-6 – St. Nicholas parish, Woodside, NY
December 8- Ss. Martyrs Brâncoveni Mission, Fairfield, CT
December 9 - Three Hierarchs Mission, Syracuse, NY
December 10- Holy Trinity parish, Rochester, NY
December 15 - St. Callinicos Mission, Fredericksburg, VA
December 16 – St. Mary Mission, Norfolk, VA
December 17- St. Andrew parish, Reading, PA
December 23-24 - Holy Trinity parish, Troy, MI
December 25-26 – Ss. Constantine and Helen Cathedral, Chicago, IL
December 27- St. Steven parish, South St. Paul, MN
Decembrie 31/January 1 – St. Dimitrios the New Monastery, Middletown, NY
January 5 - St. Parascheva parish, Wakefield, MA
January 6 - St. Nicholas parish, Worcester, MA
January 7 - St. Michael parish, Southbridge, MA
January 7 - (afternoon) St. Parascheva parish, Wakefield MA
January 13-14 - St. Mary Mission, Atlanta, GA