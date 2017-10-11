Chicago, November 10, 2017

A copy of the greatly-revered and wonderworking icon of the Mother of God from Nicula Monastery in Cluj, Romania arrived on Tuesday to the Sts. Constantine and Helen Romanian Orthodox Cathedral in Chicago, delivered by Fr. Anastasie Berbecel with the blessing of His Eminence Metropolitan Andrei of Cluj, reports the Romanian Orthodox Metropolis of the Americas.

Nicula Monastery, one of the oldest monastic establishments in Romania, attracts large crowds of pilgrims every year. The monastery is well-known because of its miracle-working icon of the Virgin Mary. The icon, painted by the Romanian Priest Luca from Iclod in 1681, is said to have wept for 26 days in 1699. Thousands of pilgrims come to venerate the icon every year, as there have been many reports of miraculous healings after praying before the icon.

The icon was met by His Eminence Metropolitan Nicolae of the Americas, cathedral clergy, and a crowd of faithful who came to venerate the icon and precious connection with their Orthodox homeland.

The icon will be traveling to the parishes of the Romanian Orthodox Archdiocese of the United States of America throughout the next two months, with the following schedule: