Minsk, November 10, 2017

Maternal mortality in Belarus has decreased ten-fold over the past decade, head obstetrician-gynecologist of the Ministry of Health Julia Savochkina reported at a conference of obstetrician-gynecologists and neonatologists, reports Pro-Life Belarus.

“Maternal mortality in Belarus has decreased ten-fold over the past decade, and we can be proud of this. The dynamic of prenatal mortality also has a strong tendency to decline, and in recent years we have a roughly stable rate of 3.3-3.4 per 1,000,” Savochkina stated.

According to the ministry representative, in Belarus, as in the whole world, the number of women of child-bearing age is decreasing, and the age of entering into marriage and having children is increasing. “In our country, this age is currently 25-26 and has a tendency to increase,” Savochkina noted. “A special value is assigned to saving every pregnancy and to the life of every child.”

Participants in the November 9-10 conference included doctors from across Belarus, as well as from countries near and far, including Portugal, Germany, and Israel. Among the main objectives discussed for the coming years were the improving of family planning services, and health care, with an emphasis on quality medical examinations of people of reproductive age, the early detection of risk factors for infertility, and the early diagnosis of infertility and its treatment. Organizing care for mothers and children, and problems of contemporary neonatology were also discussed.