Gurjaani, Kakheti, Georgia, November 16, 2017

A priest of the eastern Georgian region of Kakheti has found an unusual way to connect with and bless his flock. According to local media, a helicopter appeared over a middle school in Gurjaani, from which the priest blessed those gathered in the school courtyard, reports Georgia Online.

After the blessing, candy also rained down from the helicopter for the children.

According to a Fr. John, they had asked the director of the school to bring the children outside for the ceremony.

“We will bless other schools from the air next year, then distributing candy,” the priest added.

Fr. John was given use of the helicopter by the Georgian border police, although a senior officer of the border police has been released from his post for the decision. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, unauthorized people are not allowed on a police helicopter. The General Inspectorate is investigating the matter.

Interfax-Religion adds that secretary of the Georgian Patriarchate Mikhail Botkoveli told journalists that, in his opinion, the hype that has been raised over the incident is misplaced.