Moscow, November 16, 2017

The winners of the All-Russian “Sanctity of Motherhood” contest, aimed at the protection of the family, motherhood, and childhood, increasing fertility, and preventing abortion, will be awarded on November 24 in Moscow, the St. Andrew the First-Called Foundation, which runs the contest, told RIA-Novosti.

“Today, work on saving human life gives a fundamental significance to all of our efforts. One of our main achievements in this way we believe is the trust which our program has garnered among the medical community and especially from the Russian Ministry of Health,” said the chairman of the Board of Trustees of the All-Russia program “Sanctity of Motherhood” Natalia Yakunina.

The competition was held with the support of the Russian Ministry of Health from March 20 to October 1.

The total prize is 1 million rubles ($16,700), which is being divided between the winners and in four categories: Best Women’s Consultation, Best Obstetrician-Gynecologist, and Best Psychologist in Pre-Abortion Counseling and/or Specialist in Social Work,” and “Best Educational Activities for the Preservation of Pregnancy.” The prize will be distributed among the thirteen winners of the competition as follows: $1670 to the winner in each of the four categories, $1340 to each second-place finisher, $100 to each third-place finisher, and a $670 jury prize.

“Today it is vitally necessary that as many women as possible make the hard decision to give birth to and raise their children, and that their relatives and loved ones, and the whole society would support them in their decision and help them as much as possible,” Yakunina stated at the beginning of the competition in March.

This was the second year of the Sanctity of Motherhood contest, with 315 participant applications.

The competition involved state and municipal obstetric-gynecologists organizations and individual obstetrician-gynecologists, psychologists and social workers who accompany women during pregnancy.