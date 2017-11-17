(VIDEO): The Secret to a Happy Marriage

Bishop Tikhon (Shevkunov)

Source: Russian Faith

November 15, 2017

Bishop Tikhon Shevkunov is one of the most famous Russian bishops.

He became a massive celebrity in Russia due to the runaway success of his book Everyday Saints, which is available in English in an excellent translation by the American writer Julian Lowenfeld, famous for his translations of Russian poetry.

Here's his two-minute take on what really is the foundation of a happy marriage.

Love is important, but it comes and goes...but what is at the core of a happy relationship is friendship, the insatiable interest in talking to the other person, discovering each other's depth.

Oh, and of course, when the woman is the wise, invaluable helper of her husband.

Definitely watch!

