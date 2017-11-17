Council of Bishops to discuss “Ekaterinburg Remains” at upcoming session

Moscow, November 17, 2017

Photo: angelfire.com Photo: angelfire.com
    

The Council of Bishops of the Russian Orthodox Church is set to consider the question of the identification of the “Ekaterinburg Remains”—the fragments of bodies found in 1991 and 2007 near Ekaterinburg and allegedly belonging to the martyred royal family of Tsar Nicholas II, Deputy Chancellor of the Moscow Patriarchate Archimandrite Savav (Tutunov) told TASS today.

The sessions of the Council—the supreme body of Church governance—will be held from November 29 to December 2 in Moscow.

“The theme of the ‘Ekaterinburg Remains,’ among other topics, will of course be raised at the upcoming Council of Bishops, since the identification of the remains is one of the issues of concern to members of the Church,” said Fr. Savva.

He also noted that Bishop Tikhon (Shevkunov) of Egorievsk, abbot of Sretensky Monastery, “who deals with this matter” will present on the topic.

A grave with nine bodies was found on Staraya Koptyakovskaya Road near Ekaterinburg in July 1991. The remains were identified as those of Emperor Nicholas II, his 46-year-old wife Alexandra Fyodorovna, their daughters Olga, 22, Tatyana, 21, and Anastasia, 17, and their servants Yevgeny Botkin, 53, Anna Demidova, 40, Aloizy Trupp, 62, and Ivan Kharitonov, 48.

The remains of two more people were discovered during archaeological excavation works 70 meters south of the first grave on July 26, 2007. The remains have still not been buried, but numerous expert analyses indicate that the remains were most likely those of Crown Prince Alexei and his sister Maria.

The Investigative Committee resumed the investigation into the murder of the Romanov family in September 2015. The remains buried in St. Petersburg were exhumed. The investigation includes anthropological, genetic, historical, and forensic examinations. The Church has established a special patriarchal commission to study the results of the examinations.

11/17/2017

See also
Experts find similarity between skulls of Alexander III and that possibly belonging to Nicholas II Experts find similarity between skulls of Alexander III and that possibly belonging to Nicholas II Experts find similarity between skulls of Alexander III and that possibly belonging to Nicholas II Experts find similarity between skulls of Alexander III and that possibly belonging to Nicholas II
In the course of the examination of the “Ekaterinburg remains,” believed by many to belong to Tsar Nicholas II and his holy family, Russian researchers have identified similar features on the skulls of Tsar Alexander III and that presumably belonging to Tsar Nicholas II, Denis Pezhemskii, a member of the patriarchal commission for the study of the remains and biology kandidat and anthropology expert, stated in an interview with pravoslavie.ru. When we learn to love and thank the Royal Family, the questions concerning their remains will be settled by themselves” When we learn to love and thank the Royal Family, the questions concerning their remains will be settled by themselves”
Anatoly Stephanov When we learn to love and thank the Royal Family, the questions concerning their remains will be settled by themselves” When we learn to love and thank the Royal Family, the questions concerning their remains will be settled by themselves”
A conversation with Metropolitan Vikenty of Tashkent and Uzbekistan
Anatoly Stepanov, Metropolitan Vikenty (Morar)
—It has always seemed to me that no one has really treated these remains seriously. Just as people were negligent toward the Tsar during his lifetime, so also now there is a rather haphazard way of dealing with his supposed remains. As a result, mistrust has arisen in peoples’ awareness as to what has actually been preserved. Church to announce results of examinations of “Ekaterinburg Remains” in second quarter of 2017 Church to announce results of examinations of “Ekaterinburg Remains” in second quarter of 2017 Church to announce results of examinations of “Ekaterinburg Remains” in second quarter of 2017 Church to announce results of examinations of “Ekaterinburg Remains” in second quarter of 2017
As for whether or not the remains will be acknowledged as holy relics, according to him, “only the Bishop’s council will make the final conclusions.”
Comments
Here you can leave your comment on the present article, not exceeding 700 characters. All comments will be read by the editors of OrthoChristian.Com.
Enter through FaceBook , or enter your information:
Your name:
Your e-mail:
Enter the digits, seen on picture:

Characters remaining: 700

×