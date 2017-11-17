Moscow, November 17, 2017

The Council of Bishops of the Russian Orthodox Church is set to consider the question of the identification of the “Ekaterinburg Remains”—the fragments of bodies found in 1991 and 2007 near Ekaterinburg and allegedly belonging to the martyred royal family of Tsar Nicholas II, Deputy Chancellor of the Moscow Patriarchate Archimandrite Savav (Tutunov) told TASS today.

The sessions of the Council—the supreme body of Church governance—will be held from November 29 to December 2 in Moscow.

“The theme of the ‘Ekaterinburg Remains,’ among other topics, will of course be raised at the upcoming Council of Bishops, since the identification of the remains is one of the issues of concern to members of the Church,” said Fr. Savva.

He also noted that Bishop Tikhon (Shevkunov) of Egorievsk, abbot of Sretensky Monastery, “who deals with this matter” will present on the topic.

A grave with nine bodies was found on Staraya Koptyakovskaya Road near Ekaterinburg in July 1991. The remains were identified as those of Emperor Nicholas II, his 46-year-old wife Alexandra Fyodorovna, their daughters Olga, 22, Tatyana, 21, and Anastasia, 17, and their servants Yevgeny Botkin, 53, Anna Demidova, 40, Aloizy Trupp, 62, and Ivan Kharitonov, 48.

The remains of two more people were discovered during archaeological excavation works 70 meters south of the first grave on July 26, 2007. The remains have still not been buried, but numerous expert analyses indicate that the remains were most likely those of Crown Prince Alexei and his sister Maria.

The Investigative Committee resumed the investigation into the murder of the Romanov family in September 2015. The remains buried in St. Petersburg were exhumed. The investigation includes anthropological, genetic, historical, and forensic examinations. The Church has established a special patriarchal commission to study the results of the examinations.