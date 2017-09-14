Source: St. Elisabeth Convent

—Your Grace, you have a great experience of the monastic life for you have gone through the stages of being a simple monk, you have been a dean and an abbot of a monastery. What do you think, to which factors should we pay special attention while accepting people into a monastery?

It is necessary that a person feels that it is the calling which makes him come to a monastery. It should be his conscious choice so that neither he nor the one who accepts him regrets this decision.

—What are the main criteria according to which people are accepted into a monastery?

It is important that a person is non-confrontational and has a desire and ability to obey, to reject his own will and to put the Gospel ideals into life.

—For how long should the probation period last? In your opinion, are there any standards?

At least a year. As a rule, if a person comes to a monastery, at first a person behaves almost perfectly. But after a year spent in the monastery, he begins to behave freely and naturally. Then his weaknesses are better revealed, and thus we can make a conclusion, whether this person can live in the monastery or not. If the question is whether to accept a person as a novice, then it is a year. However, if he is going to become a monk, then this period should be even longer because sometimes it just so happens that a person, who accepts someone, can make a mistake. Thus, a longer trial period can help to avoid such a mistake. Of course, everything depends on a person who comes. If those who live in a monastery know him well for a long time, then this period can be shortened.

