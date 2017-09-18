Pskov, Russia, September 18, 2017

Russia is looking forward to the possibility of several treasured Pskov monuments being added to the list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites in a year and a half, announced Minister of Culture Vladimir Medinsky during a visit to the Russian Orthodox spiritual-cultural center in Paris, reports RIA-Novosti.

“We have a tight work schedule with UNESCO. Today we discussed the new nomination of the Russian Pskov kremlin and Pskov cathedrals with the head of the World Heritage Center,” Medinsky stated at a press conference on Friday. “Pskov is one of the cradles of Russia and Russian civilization,” in the minister’s words.

“We have all come to the conclusion and I hope that we were able to persuade the heads of the World Heritage Center that it is unfair that Pskov has still not been placed on UNESCO’s list. We will intensify this work. We hope that in a year and a half we will see a UNESCO asterisk next to the city of Pskov on the map,” Medinsky noted.

The northwestern city of Pskov is one of the nation’s oldest cities, first mentioned in historical chronicles in 903. It became an important trade center and outpost in the Middle Ages, and is home to the famous Pskov Caves Monastery which was one of the few never closed during the reign of the Soviet regime.

The Dormition Cathedral and Monastery in the island town of Sviyazhsk in the Russian republic of Tatarstan was added to the UNESCO World Heritage List this year on July 9.