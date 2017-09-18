Elder Paisios performed the operation for you this morning!

Source: Orthodox Christian Network

September 17, 2017

Nikolaos Koulouris, Professor of the Law Department of the European University of Cyprus describes the following event.

Photo: acvila30.ro Photo: acvila30.ro
In 2012, Stelios Kreouzos, who’s a journalist with the Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation and a student of mine at the Law Department of the European University of Cyprus, was diagnosed as having fluid in his lungs and heart. He suffered for a year and a half, undergoing treatment in the hospital for long periods. In the end, his doctor recommended that he undergo an operation to drain the fluid and put an end to his difficulties. The surgeon told the patient that there were considerable dangers involved in the operation. The day before the planned operation, the man went into the hospital. He was understandably anxious about the outcome of the operation. He was visited in the afternoon by a cousin who brought him a book by Elder, now Saint, Paisios the Athonite, which she told him would help settle him. I should say that until then the man had had only a superficial, formal relationship with God and the Orthodox faith, like most Greeks, alas. He started to read the Elder’s book. At some stage he reached the point where, according to his biographer, the Elder asked God ‘to send him a form of cancer in order to test him’, and this made a big impression on the man. But it was the next saying which moved him profoundly: ‘God, every day of my life’s in your hands’.

...Read the rest at Orthodox Christian Network.

9/18/2017

See also
Testimony of an unknown miracle of St. Paisios the Athonite Testimony of an unknown miracle of St. Paisios the Athonite Testimony of an unknown miracle of St. Paisios the Athonite Testimony of an unknown miracle of St. Paisios the Athonite
Wondrous is God in His saints! Closer Than My Own Father: Elder Paisios and His Spiritual Children, Part 1 Closer Than My Own Father: Elder Paisios and His Spiritual Children, Part 1
Ekaterina Stepanova Closer Than My Own Father: Elder Paisios and His Spiritual Children, Part 1 Closer Than My Own Father: Elder Paisios and His Spiritual Children, Part 1
Ekaterina Stepanova
The path to Athos is open to men only. But in Greece there is a women’s monastery where they live according to strict Athonite rules and serve without electricity, by candlelight. This monastery, in the village of Souroti, was founded by Elder Paisios the Athonite, whose books have been so popular in the past few years in America and Russia. A correspondent of “Neskuchnii Sad” headed to Souroti to meet with people who remember Elder Paisios. Miraculous help of the saints in our days: through the intercession of Sts. Paisios and Porphyrios a boy came back to life Miraculous help of the saints in our days: through the intercession of Sts. Paisios and Porphyrios a boy came back to life Miraculous help of the saints in our days: through the intercession of Sts. Paisios and Porphyrios a boy came back to life Miraculous help of the saints in our days: through the intercession of Sts. Paisios and Porphyrios a boy came back to life
On April 22, Demetrius Nikolopoulos, 16, fell off the roof of an indoor swimming pool in the Greek city of Xanthi and was in coma for eight days. Doctors of the central hospital of the city of Kavala (where the injured youth was immediately taken) assumed that the young man was at the point of death and were pessimistic about his prospects for recovery.
Comments
Here you can leave your comment on the present article, not exceeding 700 characters. All comments will be read by the editors of OrthoChristian.Com.
Enter through FaceBook , or enter your information:
Your name:
Your e-mail:
Enter the digits, seen on picture:

Characters remaining: 700

×