Miraculous help of the saints in our days: through the intercession of Sts. Paisios and Porphyrios a boy came back to life

On April 22, Demetrius Nikolopoulos, 16, fell off the roof of an indoor swimming pool in the Greek city of Xanthi and was in coma for eight days. Doctors of the central hospital of the city of Kavala (where the injured youth was immediately taken) assumed that the young man was at the point of death and were pessimistic about his prospects for recovery.