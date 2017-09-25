Sergiev Posad, September 25, 2017

A particle of the relics of the great 20th century saint and theologian Justin Popović were gifted to the Trinity-St. Sergius Lavra in Sergiev Posad, Russia yesterday, reports pravoslavie.ru.

The brethren of the monastery reverently received the holy gift upon conclusion of the Divine Liturgy in the lavra’s Dormition Cathedral.

The relics of the Serbian saint who is greatly venerated also in Russia were transferred to the Trinity-St. Sergius Lavra with the blessing of Bishop Milutin of Valjevo of the Serbian Orthodox Church by Abbess Justina of the monastery in Ćelije, Serbia. St. Justin spent the last three decades of his life in the monastery, being persecuted by the communist authorities. He reposed in 1979 and his relics are housed at the monastery. Abbess Justina was one of his spiritual daughters.

Abbess Justina visited the Trinity-St. Sergius Lavra to participate in the “Continuity of Monastic Tradition in Modern Monasteries” conference held on Saturday and Sunday at the Moscow Theological Academy, which is located on the territory of the lavra. The abbess presented to the gathered abbots and abbesses the report “A Fiery Monk and Theologian: On St. Justin (Popović)” within the “Practical Aspects of Spiritual Leadership: The Continuity of Tradition” section of the conference.

St. Justin was canonized by decision of the Synod of Bishops of the Serbian Orthodox Church on May 2, 2010. His relics were uncovered on June 12, 2014. Following the Divine Liturgy on June 14, the relics of St. Justin were brought from the monastery courtyard, where Liturgy was celebrated, to the Church of St. Savva of Serbia, built according to the instructions in St Justin’s last will and testament, funded by the sale of his books.