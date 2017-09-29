Canonization of 12 New Martyrs in Uzbekistan being prepared

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, September 29, 2017

Photo: foma.ru Photo: foma.ru
    

Materials are currently being prepared in the Tashkent Diocese of the Russian Orthodox Church for the canonization of twelve New Martyrs who suffered in Uzbekistan at the hands of the godless Bolsheviks, reports Interfax-Religion.

“They are mainly Russians, namely those who, in the years of the Soviet authorities, underwent persecutions, sufferings, martyrdom, and some were even shot. We are gathering materials on their lives to present to the Russian Orthodox Church’s commission for canonization,” stated Metropolitan Vikenty of Tashkent and Uzbekistan in an interview with Interfax-Religion on Thursday, the day before His Holiness Patriarch Kirill was to arrive in the republic.

The hierarch also spoke of some interesting places of pilgrimage in Uzbekistan: the spring of St. John the Much-Suffering in Buhakra, which he is said to have called forth to alleviate the people’s suffering while passing through the city, and a particle of the relics of the Prophet Daniel which are kept in Samarkand, brought there by the famous military leader Tamerlane.

Responding to a question about how the Orthodox live in Uzbekistan, Met. Vikenty noted that “the people live, they rejoice in life; there are good climatic conditions here.”

Speaking of the situation with religious extremism in Uzbekistan, the bishop stressed that “the authorities are very serious about these displays,” and “strongly fight against them.”

9/29/2017

See also
“Our Nation Still Lives According to the Values of the Regicides” “Our Nation Still Lives According to the Values of the Regicides”
A talk with Fr. Job (Gumerov) “Our Nation Still Lives According to the Values of the Regicides” “Our Nation Still Lives According to the Values of the Regicides”
A talk with Fr. Job (Gumerov) on the new martyrs of the Russian Church
Archimandrite Job (Gumerov), Maxim Vasyunov
Father Job, an experienced confessor of the Moscow Sretensky Monastery, speaks about the factors preventing some faithful from recognizing Nicholas II as a saint, the relationship between the Tsar’s abdication and the Russian people’s renunciation of the Church, how mass unbelief impedes the comprehension of the podvig [spiritual exploit] of the new martyrs, and the proper understanding of the people’s repentance for the sins of their ancestors. First complete Bible published in Uzbek language First complete Bible published in Uzbek language First complete Bible published in Uzbek language First complete Bible published in Uzbek language
The first complete Bible in the Uzbek language was presented in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, on June 1, 2017, at the Tashkent and Uzbekistan diocesan center of the Russian Orthodox Church. Fears new Uzbekistan president won't curb Christian persecution Fears new Uzbekistan president won't curb Christian persecution Fears new Uzbekistan president won't curb Christian persecution Fears new Uzbekistan president won't curb Christian persecution
The regime of Islam Karimov, who had been accused of systematically using torture and other human rights abuses, came to an end last week following his death.
Comments
Here you can leave your comment on the present article, not exceeding 700 characters. All comments will be read by the editors of OrthoChristian.Com.
Enter through FaceBook , or enter your information:
Your name:
Your e-mail:
Enter the digits, seen on picture:

Characters remaining: 700

×