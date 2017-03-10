Chicagoland Orthodox Christians Celebrate 125 Years

Source: Eastern American Diocese of the Serbian Orthodox Church

October 2, 2017

    

Chicago’s Greek, Russian, Serbian, Ukrainian, Romanian, Albanian, Arabic, and American Orthodox Christians gathered at Lane Tech Auditorium on Saturday, September 30, for a Pan-Orthodox liturgical worship service commemorating 125 years of the Orthodox Christian presence in greater Chicagoland.

A procession of more than 100 bishops, clergy, and youth in traditional, national costume commenced the worship service. Choral responses were sung in English by the Pan Orthodox Choir of Greater Chicago, and included music traditions of participating Orthodox jurisdictions.

Sponsored by the Orthodox Christian Clergy Association of Greater Chicago, an organization which represents 250,000 Orthodox Christians in Chicagoland, the service featured guest homilist and historian, Rt. Rev. Bishop Irinej (Dobrijevic) of the Serbian Orthodox Eastern American Diocese.

...Read the rest at Eastern American Diocese of the Serbian Orthodox Church

10/3/2017

Today, there are nearly 80 Orthodox parishes in the greater Chicago area. The Orthodox presence in the area began in the late 1800s when the “Greco Slavonic Brotherhood” was created, including immigrants mainly from Sparta, Corfu, Montenegro, Herzegovina, and Carpatho-Russians and Galicians from then Austro-Hungarian Empire. On the Life, Glorification, and Incorrupt Relics of St. Mardarije of Libertyville On the Life, Glorification, and Incorrupt Relics of St. Mardarije of Libertyville On the Life, Glorification, and Incorrupt Relics of St. Mardarije of Libertyville On the Life, Glorification, and Incorrupt Relics of St. Mardarije of Libertyville
In preparation for his glorification ceremony, St. Mardarije’s relics were recently opened and found to be incorrupt from the knees up, with skin and hair still intact, bearing witness to the sanctity of this holy God-pleaser, already confirmed by his inclusion among the ranks of the saints. St. Mardarije joins the ranks of St. John Maximovitch and St. Alexis Toth, whose incorrupt relics are already treasures for Orthodox Christians in America. Atlas of America’s Orthodox Christian monasteries a “first” Atlas of America’s Orthodox Christian monasteries a “first” Atlas of America’s Orthodox Christian monasteries a “first” Atlas of America’s Orthodox Christian monasteries a “first”
Drawing on his extensive research, as well as fascinating stories and “insider” anecdotes, Mr. Krindatch offers readers a scholarly introduction into traditions of Eastern Christian monasticism and a history of Orthodox monasteries in America. It also features a comprehensive directory of nearly 80 monasteries across America and an enticing travel guide for those seeking to visit them and to “sample” monastic life.
