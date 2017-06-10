Korets, Ukraine, October 6, 2017

The missing nun of Holy Trinity Convent in Korets, Ukraine has been safely found, reports the Rivne Post.

The police department reported today that Nun Svetlana has been found, and that she is now at one of the monasteries of Transcarpathia. She will be returning to her monastery in Korets today.

The police report did not provide any details about her disappearance or how and where she was found.