Korets, Ukraine, October 6, 2017
The missing nun of Holy Trinity Convent in Korets, Ukraine has been safely found, reports the Rivne Post.
previously reported, Nun Svetlana Vasilievna (Grigorchuk) left her monastery in Korets on Monday, traveling 40 miles to Rivne for a dental appointment. The abbess and sisters of her monastery became worried when she did not answer her phone, and then her phone was totally disconnected. The nuns contacted the Rivne region police department that evening.
The police department reported today that Nun Svetlana has been found, and that she is now at one of the monasteries of Transcarpathia. She will be returning to her monastery in Korets today.
The police report did not provide any details about her disappearance or how and where she was found.