Source: The Diocese of the Midwest (OCA)

Chicago, Illinois, October 6, 2017

The parish of Holy Trinity Cathedral here will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the martyrdom of Saint John Kochurov with a month of services and activities, according to Priest Alexander Koranda, Priest-in-Charge.

On Sunday, October 1, a Service of Thanksgiving was served, thanking God for all the blessings of the cathedral. On October 14 and 15, the cathedral will participate in Open House Chicago and anticipates hosting thousands of visitors. On Friday, October 20, Matins for the Departed will be celebrated at 6:30p.m., while on Soul Saturday, October 21, services will be held remembering all parishioners who have departed this life. Divine Liturgy will be celebrated at 9:30a.m. On October 22 at 1:00 p.m., Dr. Lisa Gassin, PhD, Professor of Psychology at Olivet Nazarene University, will present a lecture on the work of Saint John and those he worked with during his missionary days in Chicago.

