Filipinos can now read sayings of Holy Fathers in Cebuano language app

General Santos, Philippines, October 9, 2017

Photo: play.google.com Photo: play.google.com
    

The Russian Orthodox Mission in the Philippines has developed a special app “300 Sayings of the Saints of the Orthodox Church” in the Cebuano language, spoken by about 20 million Filipinos, reports the mission’s Facebook page.

The new app offers a unique collection of Orthodox Christian wisdom from 50 saints from the 2nd to 20th centuries. “Their words reveal the secrets of our life—how to live in peace with God and people, how to find happiness” the Facebook message reads.

“Their words illustrate their spiritual experience fortified by many years… The holiness and righteousness of the saints are with us in our daily lives. This righteousness of God brings change to millions of people all over the world and brings them to the fullness of holiness,” the app’s download page reads.

The app is free and easy to download at Google Play.

The Filipino Minister of Foreign Affairs recently expressed his support for the intention to revive the Russian Orthodox presence in the country, promising to assist in the restoration of the Iveron Mother of God Church in Manila, which operated from 1934 to 1946.

Russian Orthodox missionaries have celebrated several mass Baptisms in the Philippines over the past several years, bringing hundreds into the Church through the washing of regeneration at a time. See the stories here, here, and here.

