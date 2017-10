The Unbroken Circle

Deborah Sengupta Stith

Justin Marler’s spiritual path moves with the motion of a mandala, sweeping through a series of elaborate and oddly beautiful curves, spiraling back upon itself. In 1991, he walked away from a promising musical career with doom-metal band Sleep and, after a few months of soul searching, entered an Eastern Orthodox monastery near his hometown in Chico, Calif. While Sleep started a musical journey with surprising longevity — the band almost sold out ACL Live last year — Marler spent seven years living an ascetic life of prayer, meditation and hard labor in service of Christ.