St. Tikhon of Moscow's Gift to America

The Monastery of St. Tikhon of Zadonsk

Jesse Dominick

St. Tikhon’s Monastery is home to a rich history and a great many “treasures” of Orthodoxy, some known, some relatively unknown, which stand as a testament to the prayers and labors of our American apostle, St. Tikhon, and his continuing heavenly protection.