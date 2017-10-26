Tbilisi, October 26, 2017

“There are few spiritual figures who have left such an indelible trace on the Christian world as has St. Maximus the Confessor,” His Holiness stated on the “Public Broadcaster” show.

St. Maximus’ relics were uncovered in Georgia in 2010. Their authenticity was confirmed after several years of analysis and announced at the Fifth International Theological Conference held in Tbilisi in 2015, which gathered scientists, researchers, and Church figures from Serbia, Greece, Russia, the UK and Australia to discuss the life and activities of St. Maximus the Confessor (c. 580-c. 662; feast: August 13/26).

St. Maximus was persecuted by Byzantine Emperor Constantine II, undergoing torture and being exiled, with two disciples, to Western Georgia, where he was buried in the city of Tsagrei, the regional center of the historical region of Lechkhumi.