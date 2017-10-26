Elder Ephraim miracle story retracted

Moscow, October 26, 2017

Photo: usa.greekreporter.com Photo: usa.greekreporter.com
    

Last week we published a news piece on a story that was circulating, mainly around the Greek-language internet, about a supposed miracle in which Elder Ephraim of St. Anthony’s Monastery in Arizona appeared to prevent a plane crash after the pilot had passed out.

The story originated with The Cyprus Times newspaper, which later retracted the story, stating that it had turned out to be a false story. It seems to have been a fabrication based on a real incident that occurred on October 9, in which the pilot passed out on a flight headed for Cyprus.

We would like to clarify that there was no such incident involving Elder Ephraim, and that there were no incidents with TUS-Airways on flights from Cyprus to Israel on October 9.

10/26/2017

