Source: The Orthodox Church in America

October 25, 2017

Holy Ascension Church, a National Historic Landmark, was constructed in 1896. Located in the largest city of the Aleutian Islands, the church through the generations has been looked upon by fisherman as a symbol of their safe return to land.

“Holy Ascension is a ‘Spiritual Lighthouse’ to the fishermen who call the Aleutians their port of call,” says His Grace, Bishop David of Sitka and Alaska of the Orthodox Church of America. The oldest cruciform-style Orthodox church in North America, Holy Ascension holds over 200 icons, books and relics, some of which date to the 16th century. “If these items were ever lost, they would be irreplaceable,” says Bishop David. The congregation will use awarded funds to install a fire suppression system in its cathedral.

