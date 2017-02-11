Siberian airline to name planes after saints

Irkutsk and Omsk, Russia, November 2, 2017

Photo: rusaviainsider.com Photo: rusaviainsider.com
    

The Russian airline IrAero, based in Irkutsk and Omsk, has decided to name the planes of its new Sukhoi Superjet 100 fleet after several great saints, including apostles and great Russian saints, reports aviaport.ru.

“Our air fleet has been replenished with nine Russian-made airplanes. Together with the Irkutsk Diocese of the Russian Orthodox Church, the names of nine saints were chosen,” a message from the airline’s press service reads. The nine planes were acquired in 2016 and 2017.

The aircrafts will be given the names of St. Spyridon, St. Matrona of Moscow, St. Vladimir, St. Ksenia of St. Petersburg, Apostle St. Peter, Apostle St. Paul, St. Sergius of Radonezh, St. Seraphim of Sarov, and the Right-Believing St. Alexander Nevsky.

The consecration ceremony for the naming of the airplanes is scheduled for November 7. The service will be celebrated by Archpriest Constantine Kozhukhovsky, the rector of the Church of St. Dimitry Donskoy at the Irkutsk airport.

IrAero airline was founded in 1996, based at the international Irkutsk airport and in Omsk.

11/2/2017

