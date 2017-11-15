Love is higher than justice, according to the Greek preacher and theologian Archimandrite Andreas (Konanos).

When you realize your mistake, ask God, “Lord, Thou hast tested me, and my poverty is revealed. Thou hast given me the opportunity to show my love, but I have not done so. Grant that I might see who I am and who I was originally meant to be.”

Thou hast given me, Lord, a thermometer to measure the warmth of my heart, and I have seen that all is amiss. In what is it manifested? When my enemies have spoken poorly of me, I have become angered; when they did evil to me, I too was evil. I answered not with kindness. Where is my love?

Imagine, how far we are from the words of Christ: Love thine enemies. Enemies? How is it possible to love our enemies if we are so evil that we even at times dislike our own family? How can I love my enemy? It is impossible.

But in fact, it is not so difficult, if we look upon all with the eyes of God. The mere remembrance that we will someday die and be covered with earth lowers us from Heaven to earth—that is, with the thought alone. And when you think about it, then you understand that death connects us all. You ask yourself too late, “Why did I not love?”

It’s not important whether a specific person loves you or not, just love him. Do you know what will happen to you if you step outside of yourself and love? You will be sanctified! And you will not suffer! Try to love your enemies and you will sleep peacefully at night.

One time a spiritual father said to someone who did not want to accept the higher law of love: “Try not to love, try to hate, and then tell me whether you slept at night!” “If your pressure rises or your blood sugar drops, don’t ask why.”

The reason for our hatred, unforgiveness, and misunderstanding is hidden within the depths of the soul. If we rummage around in ourselves, and cleanse ourselves, then you will learn what true love is. Only thus can we be saved—by love!

You can be saved only when you remember it constantly. But how? This way: Tell the people, with whom you have strife, that being friends with them, and spending good time with them, and traveling with them—it’s all a real pleasure, and that they are good people and you are glad you are with them! And then, no matter what you’re doing, sitting behind the wheel or at home, you will always hear the voice of love for all these people. Thus, always remembering this, continue to change yourself so as not to get lost in this world.