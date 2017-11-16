Repose of ever-memorable Patriarch Pavle of Serbia commemorated

Radovica, Serbia, November 16, 2017

Photo: spc.rs Photo: spc.rs
    

The anniversary of the repose of the thrice-blessed and ever-memorable Patriarch Pavle of Serbia was celebrated yesterday at Rakovica Monastery. Faithful gathered from the early morning to pray for their beloved former patriarch in a panikhida celebrated by His Grace Bishop Antonije of Moravički, reports the site of the Serbian Orthodox Church.

Photo: spc.rs Photo: spc.rs
    

His Holiness Pat. Pavle reposed on November 15, 2009.

The patriarch is remembered as a true, humble servant of Christ. “It is well known that, even when taking up his high-ranking position, continued his ascetic podvigs and strove to live modestly—although for him this was all quite natural, without any deliberate affectation. He went around town by foot or took regular public transportation among the throngs of people, was not acquisitive, and ate as little as the ancient desert fathers—simply because that was the way he was,” writes Yuri Maximov.

Photo: spc.rs Photo: spc.rs
    

In his words after the memorial, served at the tomb of Pat. Pavle, Bp. Antonije emphasized, “The great Serbian hierarch and great light of our holy Church, great theologian, canonist, liturgist, spiritual father, and first father of our nation reposed eight years ago, who managed to spiritually and physically bear the burden of time in the most difficult historical moments in our Church and in the state with his meekness, tranquility and prayer.”

According to the bishop, from the great reposed patriarch one could learn of tranquility, spirituality, morality, love, and all the other Gospel virtues, which he showed by his own life. He had a word of consolation for all people from all walks of life. He was the spiritual father and advisor to many, guiding them in family and Church matters. Bp. Atonije also recalled how Pat. Pavle would serve the Divine Liturgy daily, which filled him with grace.

Photo: spc.rs Photo: spc.rs
    

The memorial service was attended by a large number of believers, clergy, and monastics, from around Serbia.

11/16/2017

See also
''Let us be human!'' ''Let us be human!''
The words of Patriarch Pavle
The words of Patriarch Pavle are relevant today, and will be for years to come. Patriarch Pavle on the Stages of Spiritual Growth Patriarch Pavle on the Stages of Spiritual Growth
Patriarch Pavle Patriarch Pavle on the Stages of Spiritual Growth Patriarch Pavle on the Stages of Spiritual Growth
Patriarch Pavle
Today marks the third anniversary of the blessed repose of His Holiness, Patriarch Pavle of Serbia (1914-2009). To mark this anniversary, we offer the following excerpt from a conversation with the late Patriarch found in the book Please Be People! (Bud’te liud’mi) by Jovan Jani&#263;, published in Russian by St. Tikhon’s Orthodox University in Moscow. May his soul dwell with the Righteous! May his soul dwell with the Righteous!
In memoriam of Patriarch Pavle May his soul dwell with the Righteous! May his soul dwell with the Righteous!
In memoriam of Patriarch Pavle
Yuri Maximov
He leads an ascetic life and is a living example of an evangelical pastor. He lives in Christ in the full sense of this word… As an Orthodox monk he fasts, that is, does not eat meat, and keeps a very strict fast on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays… He serves the Liturgy every morning in a small chapel in the building of the patriarchate. There is no choir there, and only parishioners sing…
Comments
Here you can leave your comment on the present article, not exceeding 700 characters. All comments will be read by the editors of OrthoChristian.Com.
Enter through FaceBook , or enter your information:
Your name:
Your e-mail:
Enter the digits, seen on picture:

Characters remaining: 700

×