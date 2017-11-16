Radovica, Serbia, November 16, 2017

The anniversary of the repose of the thrice-blessed and ever-memorable Patriarch Pavle of Serbia was celebrated yesterday at Rakovica Monastery. Faithful gathered from the early morning to pray for their beloved former patriarch in a panikhida celebrated by His Grace Bishop Antonije of Moravički, reports the site of the Serbian Orthodox Church.

His Holiness Pat. Pavle reposed on November 15, 2009.

The patriarch is remembered as a true, humble servant of Christ. “It is well known that, even when taking up his high-ranking position, continued his ascetic podvigs and strove to live modestly—although for him this was all quite natural, without any deliberate affectation. He went around town by foot or took regular public transportation among the throngs of people, was not acquisitive, and ate as little as the ancient desert fathers—simply because that was the way he was,” writes Yuri Maximov.

In his words after the memorial, served at the tomb of Pat. Pavle, Bp. Antonije emphasized, “The great Serbian hierarch and great light of our holy Church, great theologian, canonist, liturgist, spiritual father, and first father of our nation reposed eight years ago, who managed to spiritually and physically bear the burden of time in the most difficult historical moments in our Church and in the state with his meekness, tranquility and prayer.”

According to the bishop, from the great reposed patriarch one could learn of tranquility, spirituality, morality, love, and all the other Gospel virtues, which he showed by his own life. He had a word of consolation for all people from all walks of life. He was the spiritual father and advisor to many, guiding them in family and Church matters. Bp. Atonije also recalled how Pat. Pavle would serve the Divine Liturgy daily, which filled him with grace.

The memorial service was attended by a large number of believers, clergy, and monastics, from around Serbia.