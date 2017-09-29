Moscow, September 28, 2017

Members of the Inter-factional State Duma group for the protection of Christian values have spoken on the necessity of reforming state policies in the sphere of culture, cinematography, television, and mass media, arguing for the inadmissibility of spending taxpayer money on projects that provoke a split in society, reports RIA-Novosti.

The Christian values group held a meeting on Wednesday on the theme of “Spiritual-Moral Values and Civil Society,” in which they discussed, among other things, the controversial film “Mathilde.” State Deputy Natalia Poklonskaya, who has been quite vocal against the film’s blasphemous portrayal of the Royal Martyrs, was present at the meeting.

“So-called cultural projects that provoke and insult moral sensibilities and values are carried out on the capital’s central squares, with the state’s active participation. Discrediting the authority of the country through discrediting its leaders of various historical times, an attempt to denigrate historical personalities recognized as examples of familial holiness is a proven scheme in service of those who destroy the foundations of the Russian state,” the group’s draft statement reads.

The state Duma group has declared “the inadmissibility of the expenditure of funds of Russian taxpayers, ordinary citizens who honor traditional moral, religious and family values on acts which provoke a split in society, scandals in theaters, and protests in exhibition centers.”

According to members of the factional group, state policy in the sphere of culture, cinematography, television, and media is in need of radical reform. “Spiritual security has always been an integral part of Russia's national security, and cultural policy the basis for the full development of civil society,” the deputies noted.

“We urge government ministries and agencies to create transparent systems of financing with the participation in the discussion of the professional community at the stage of approving the scripts of cultural projects. We consider the participation of wide expert representation useful, and State Duma deputies from all political factions. It is necessary to support initiatives and projects aimed at educating the youth and the younger generation in the spirit of patriotism, love of country, and traditional moral values,” reads the draft document.