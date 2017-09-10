Newest American saints Sebastian and Mardarije added to calendar of Russian Church

Moscow, October 9, 2017

The names of the most recently-glorified American saints, Sts. Sebastian and Mardarije, have been officially added into the liturgical calendar of the Russian Orthodox Church, reports patriarchia.ru.

Local Churches tacitly accept the canonizations of the other Local Churches, but they can be officially adopted into another local calendar by decision of the Holy Synod, with the relevant services being translated for celebration.

At a session held on Friday, the Holy Synod of the Russian Orthodox Church heard the report of the chairman of the Department for External Church Relations Metropolitan Hilarion (Alfeyev) of Volokolamsk on the canonization of the holy hierarch Bishop Mardarije (Uskokovic) and Hieromonk Sebastian (Dabovich) by the Serbian Orthodox Church at its May 29, 2015 session.

The annual commemorations of St. Mardarije of Libertyville, Bishop of America and Canada, and St. Sebastian of San Francisco and Jackson are observed on November 29/December 12 and November 17/30 respectively.

St. Sebastian’s glorification was liturgically celebrated in Alhambra, California on September 7, 2015, and St. Mardarije’s on July 16, 2017 in Libertyville, Illinois. St. Mardarije’s relics, in the church of St. Sava Monastery in Libertyville, were found to be incorrupt on May 5 of this year.

10/9/2017

