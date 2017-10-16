NEW FILM: Faces Among Icons: Orthodox Believers in Contemporary Russia

Washington, Catholic News Service, October 13, 2017

    

Russia is a nation that has captured the attention and imagination of Americans for more than 70 years. On the centenary of the Bolshevik Revolution, Catholic News Service looks at the rebirth of the Russian Orthodox Church following the collapse of communism and at the ongoing debates about the appropriate level of cooperation between the Church and the Kremlin.

The release of the new 30-minute film, FACES AMONG ICONS: Orthodox Believers in Contemporary Russia, also coincides with 100th anniversary of the apparitions of Our Lady of Fatima, who highlighted the need for the conversion of Russia.

Through interviews with the Roman Catholic archbishop of Moscow, a top official of the Russia Orthodox Church, and with an Orthodox monk, deacon, authors, commentators and laypeople—including the lead singer of Gorky Park—the film pays tribute to Russians who kept their Christian faith alive in the midst of persecution and now are trying to chart a course for the future.

As Eugene Vodolazkin, one of the film’s prominent subjects says, “Russia and the West are children of one culture with Christianity at its foundation.” Given the historic significance of this year and recent events, FACES AMONG ICONS tells the story of Russia’s return to its historic faith in its complexity. Speakers with a variety of experiences, viewpoints and hopes reveal the landscape of a country in search of a post-Soviet identity.

For more information, or to inquire about showing the film at a private venue, please contact Editor-in-Chief Greg Erlandson (202-541-3250 or GErlandson@catholicnews.com) of Catholic News Service.

FACES AMONG ICONS: Orthodox Believers in Contemporary Russia can be viewed online.

10/16/2017

