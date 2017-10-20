Washington, D.C., October 20, 2017

His Beatitude Patriarch John X of Antioch and All the East and His Eminence Metropolitan Joseph of New York All North America will be the featured speakers at “The Future of Orthodox Christianity in Syria and America” event to be held at the Hudson Institute in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday October 24, reports the Antiochian Orthodox Christian Archdiocese of North America.

The Hudson Institute will present a “conversation” with Pat. John and Met. Joseph, as moderated by Hudson Senior Fellow Samuel Tadros. Topics will include questions such as, “What place do Christians and the Antiochian Church have in the future of Syria?” “What role has the Church played in humanitarian assistance to the millions in need?” and “Why is Orthodoxy finding renewed appeal in Western countries?”

The panel discussion is set against the backdrop of the Church of Antioch’s important role in the formation of Christian theology over the past 2,000 years and of its current intense sufferings. As the Hudson Institute writes: “Six years after the beginning of the Syrian civil war, the country is in ruins and millions of its citizens have become refugees or are internally displaced within Syria. The ongoing war has flamed sectarian tensions that threaten the existence of Christianity in one of its earliest locations. Though suffering at home, the Church of Antioch is flourishing abroad with a growing congregation in the United States.”

The Hudson Institute is a non-profit American think tank based in Washington, D.C. An independent research organization, the Institute promotes ideas and dialogues for the advancement of global security, prosperity and freedom.

The program will begin with registration and lunch from 11:45 AM-12:00 PM, followed by an introduction by Nina Shea from 12:00-12:10. The featured panel discussion will be held from 12:10-1:10, and followed by a Q and A session from 1:10-1:30.

Register for the event here.

***

The purpose of the patriarch’s visit to America is to meet with the leadership of the United Nations as well as members of the current administration of the United States to: 1) promote a peaceful solution to the Syrian crisis, 2) highlight the current humanitarian crisis, and 3) discuss the future of Christians in Syria and the Middle East,