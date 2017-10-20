Hiking the Holy Mountain: Tales of Monks and Miracles on the Trails of Mount Athos, Greece

As the Los Angeles Times hiking columnist, John McKinney had a professional purpose for his trip: To hike around the Holy Mountain and write about Mt. Athos as a hiking destination, a spiritual adventure for outdoor enthusiasts. What he encountered there instead was an epiphany that changed his life and a colorful collection of wise Greek monks, who taught him that on this amazing path we call life, we’re often compelled to change direction.

His friend Spiro joined him on the journey and they were truly the hiking odd couple. Spiro was a tenderfoot, John an expert hiker. Spiro was a devout Greek Orthodox Christian and fluent in Greek, whereas John’s faith was shaky and his Greek was terrible.

By turns reverent and irreverent, John narrates his progress and setbacks on the trail and within himself, as well a series of miraculous events, including the adoption of his son that took place on—and off—the Holy Mountain. Hiking the Holy Mountain is a powerful one-of-a-kind story of saints and icons, ancient traditions and modern-day faith and family.

“Both as travel narrative and as spiritual reflection, Hiking the Holy Mountain takes the reader to a place where heaven and earth meet, where one encounters miracles on a mountain trail, where holy men shoot ouzo with wandering pilgrims, and where saints hear the supplications of those reluctant to pray. This is the best kind of travel writing because it recognizes the fact that the most important terrestrial journeys explore the geography of the soul. And it is the best kind of spiritual writing because it points us to the God who meets us as we traverse the trails of life on earth.”—Ben Daniel, author of Thoughtful Christianity: Faith and Action in the Way of Jesus

Mount Athos, in northern Greece, is a place steeped in a truly unique history. The tree-swathed slopes of the “Holy Mountain,” as it is commonly called, encompass 127 miles on the coast of the Aegean Sea. Mount Athos, which operates as an autonomous region within Greece itself, contains 20 separate active Greek Orthodox monasteries, and has functioned as a spiritual center of the Orthodox church since the 10th century. Jonathan Jackson talks about Enation’s new compilation: “Basileia ton Ouranon” Jonathan Jackson talks about Enation’s new compilation: “Basileia ton Ouranon” Jonathan Jackson talks about Enation’s new compilation: “Basileia ton Ouranon” Jonathan Jackson talks about Enation’s new compilation: “Basileia ton Ouranon”
Holywood actor Jonathan Jackson, recipient of five Emmy Awards, and the Entaion's band frontman at an interview given to "Pemptousia" during his recent visit to the Porto Lagos' metochi of Vatopedi Monastery, talks about Enation’s new compilation: “Basileia ton Ouranon" Mount Athos Memoir Mount Athos Memoir
Scott Cairns Mount Athos Memoir Mount Athos Memoir
Scott Cairns
"I'm very pleased to report that in March of 2017, Paraclete Press will release the second, expanded edition of my spiritual memoir, Short Trip to the Edge, originally published in 2007 by HarperOne. This coming December, I will be making my twenty-first such pilgrimage. Until the book reappears, I hope to share some of the text with readers of the blog here on Huffington Post."
