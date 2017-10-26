Nablus, Israel, October 26, 2017

Six sandal-shaped structures being referred to as the “Footprints of God,” unearthed in Israel, have been garnering a lot of attention lately. Despite the name, the structures are man-made rock formations found just to the east of the Jordan River, which some believe date to the time of Joshua the son of Nun and the entry of the ancient Hebrew children into the Promised Land, reports WND.com.

One of the structures is longer than two football fields and 228 feet wide.

Another structure, discovered by archaeologist Adam Zertal, is believed to be the site of the altar erected by Joshua when Israel had first entered the Promised Land, mentioned in the Bible at Joshua 8:30. The altar is found at the center of the 23 x 30 ft. formation on Mt. Ebal. Charred animal bones and ash were found on and around the altar.

In the book of Deuteronomy, Moses had commanded the people to erect an altar of unhewn stone on Mt. Ebal and to write the curses associated with the Law on the lime-covered altar. Modern-day Mt. Ebal is known to contain large lime deposits and the remains of ancient quarries.

Professor Ralph Hawkins of Averett University believes the “Footprints” should be identified with the “Gilgal” sites mentioned several times in the Bible, which were gathering places for Israel. He explains that “gilgal” simply means “circle [of stones].”

As for the foot shape, researcher Adam Eliyahu Berkwotiz believes it traces to God’s promised to the Hebrews: Every place whereon the soles of your feet shall tread shall be yours: from the wilderness and Lebanon, from the river, the river Euphrates, even unto the uttermost sea shall your coast be (Deut. 11:24).

“Everywhere Israel left a footprint that was to be their land,” Berkowitz writes. “It was very similar to the promise God gave Abraham after he and Lot separated because their herds were too large. So were these giant footprints, Israel’s message to God – we have walked here? This is our land. We claim it as our inheritance. They were also a reminder Who had given them the land.”