Ekaterinburg, October 31, 2017

A spiritual meeting with Archimandrite Ephraim, the abbot of the Athonite Vatopedi Monastery, was held in the Spiritual-Educational Center of the Ekaterinburg Diocese of the Russian Orthodox Church on Friday. The hall was filled with people a few minutes before the meeting began. The abbot addressed a number of questions from the crowd, including the issue of the currently-showing and controversial film “Mathilde,” advising the crowd to reject the film, and calling Tsar Nicholas a “true martyr,” reports the site of the Ekaterinburg Diocese.

In speaking with journalists before the meeting commenced, Fr. Ephraim said, “We want to bring you a word of hope. People today live strange lives and they forget the presence of God. We want to say that the Lord God lives.”

The meeting was opened by Metropolitan Kirill of Verkhoturye and Ekaterinburg who noted that Vatopedi is one of the most popular monasteries on Mt. Athos, and that even bishops wait in line to speak with Fr. Ephraim. “And we today, not being on Holy Mount Athos, can speak with Elder Ephraim,” he stated.

In his introductory remarks, Fr. Ephraim spoke about how to survive spiritually in the difficult modern world, how to achieve life according to the Gospel by observing the Divine commandments, and how to fulfill that of which the Holy Scriptures speak. A constant flow of questions were passed to the stage during the elder’s presentation.

There were several dozen questions relating to monastic life, life in the world, the education of children, inner spiritual experiences, the struggle with the passions, the possibility of war, how to conquer pride, and so on.

“How can we teach children to pray?” was the first question, to which the elder replied, “When you yourself pray correctly, you can teach your children. Our first teachers are our parents.”

To the question of joining an Athonite monastery, Fr. Ephraim advised those yearning for the angelic life to receive grace where they are, and to help restore Russian monasteries. He also advised the crowd to speak with their spiritual fathers in regard to several of the questions.

Orthodox Christians can only marry a Muslim if he accepts Christ, and all should be married in the Church in addition to the obligatory civil service, Abbot Ephraim stated. To another question he added that it is possible to marry a girl even without her parents’ blessing: “We’re not marrying the parents, but the girl.”

“Can a woman suffering from verbosity learn silence?” another in the crowd asked. “Whoever prays from within in pray does not want to speak from the outside,” the Athonite replied.

“Chastity, purity, and uprightness are necessary for attaining holiness,” emphasized throughout the discussion, focusing on the theme of eternal salvation. “God must be obeyed, not people,” the elder replied to someone whose family disapproves of their Church life.

Several questions were also raised concerning topics currently causing waves in society, including about the controversial new film “Mathilde” about Royal Martyr Nicholas II. “Do not accept this film at all,” Fr. Ephraim answered. “It was not filmed with a godly spirit. They want to exaggerate the flaws of St. Nicholas and his family. Yes, the saints were not infallible, but they were people of repentance. Tsar Nicholas crowned his repentance with martyrdom, and therefore he is a true martyr,” the abbot continued.

Addressing the situation in Ukraine and the possibility of an escalation in the conflict, Fr. Ephraim stated, “I love Russians. God covers Russia. We have nothing to fear, because God is with us!”

Abbot Ephraim also urged the city to build a new temple: “Your city is called the city of Catherine, your patroness—St. Catherine. You absolutely must build her church.”