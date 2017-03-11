Bucharest, November 3, 2017

Photo: Basilica News Agency

The reliquary with a particle of the relics of St. Seraphim of Sarov brought to Romania last week by His Holiness Patriarch Kirill was transferred to the Russian Orthodox community at St. Nicholas-Tabacu Church in Bucharest on Thursday. Fr. Eugene Rogoti received the relics on behalf of the community at the patriarchal residence yesterday, reports the Basilica News Agency.

Pat. Kirill and His Beatitude Patriarch Daniel of Romania headed the transferal of the reliquary to the spiritual center of the Romanian Patriarchate last Thursday, where they remained for a week for the veneration of the faithful.

Photo: Basilica News Agency

St. Seraphim is well-known and venerated in Romania. There are several books published about the Sarov elder in the Romanian language, and monasteries, sketes, parishes, and charitable foundations have been founded in recent times in the name of St. Seraphim. Several Romanian Orthodox believers have testified to miracles of St. Seraphim which they experienced.

During the ceremony of handing over the relics, Pat. Daniel emphasized that St. Seraphim’s presence through his relics greatly enhanced the magnificence of this year’s celebrations for St. Demetrios the New, the protector of Bucharest.

“It was a great joy and I felt the peace and harmony that St. Seraphim gave to the pilgrims who came during his life to his cell, and after his passing to those Orthodox believers who honor him and ask for his aid,” His Beatitude said. He also noted that the relics had initially been requested by the Russian community in Bucharest in 2012.

Photo: Basilica News Agency

The ceremony ended with the troparion to St. Seraphim being sung in Slavonic, after which the relics were officially entrusted to Fr. Eugene for the benefit of his community, and for all of Bucharest. The event was attended by members of the National Church Council and the Archdiocese of Bucharest.